e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chetan Bhagat shares encounter with street vendor selling his books, netizens have mixed reactions

Chetan Bhagat shares encounter with street vendor selling his books, netizens have mixed reactions

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:56 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chetan Bhagat interacting with the street vendor.
The image shows Chetan Bhagat interacting with the street vendor.(Twitter/@chetan_bhagat)
         

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The encounter received many reactions from netizens ranging from people calling the meeting wholesome to branding it as unnecessary.

The video shows Bhagat speaking to the vendor while wearing a mask. He goes on to converse with the man in Hindi and asks him if Chetan Bhagat is a good writer. To which, the vendor assures him that the books by Bhagat are amazing.

“Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I love him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” Bhagat wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 5, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and more than 6,800 likes. Netizens had various reactions regarding the clip. Here’s what they had to say:

What do you think of this post?

tags
top news
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Covid-19: How states are preparing for vaccination drive
Covid-19: How states are preparing for vaccination drive
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Pune hospital starts Sputnik V phase two trials
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In