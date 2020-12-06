Chetan Bhagat shares encounter with street vendor selling his books, netizens have mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The encounter received many reactions from netizens ranging from people calling the meeting wholesome to branding it as unnecessary.

The video shows Bhagat speaking to the vendor while wearing a mask. He goes on to converse with the man in Hindi and asks him if Chetan Bhagat is a good writer. To which, the vendor assures him that the books by Bhagat are amazing.

“Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I love him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” Bhagat wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I ♥️ him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys! pic.twitter.com/pdFNTEtIVZ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 5, 2020

Shared on December 5, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and more than 6,800 likes. Netizens had various reactions regarding the clip. Here’s what they had to say:

You got the best review today.

And we all should encourage buying even small things on roadsides. It's their earning by hardwork and prevents them from going astray. — Er Binyamin Ahmad (@Binyamin_A) December 5, 2020

Absolutely.. Most importantly they are not that much of educated but while selling the books you will find, they are super educated person who read everything!! #confidence — Manish Sinha (@sinham1) December 5, 2020

Best part is that you let him take a selfie.

Very well done.

I love your writing style because you are the only one who writes for common man instead of Elites.

So yes some Elites might criticize you for simplicity. Wear this badge with honor — Mahesh Yadav 🇮🇳 (@DostMahesh) December 5, 2020

We love and admire for your books & thoughts .. you are v we known by that .. don’t need this way of publicity Siir 🌸 — Aparna Phadke (@phadke_aparna) December 5, 2020

