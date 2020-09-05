e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chicken and cat’s partner-in-crime moment has left netizens in splits

Chicken and cat’s partner-in-crime moment has left netizens in splits

The video shows the cat standing on its hind legs on the chicken’s back as it licks on some food kept on a table.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat and chicken.
The image shows the cat and chicken.(Twitter@susantananda3)
         

If you haven’t seen anything bizarre throughout the day, let this video be your first. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip showing a cat and a chicken stealing food has grabbed netizens’ attention and may leave you chuckling too.

The video shows the cat standing on its hind legs on the chicken’s back as it licks on some food kept on a table. Looks like this cat came prepared with its feathery accomplice and two other bodyguards for this tasty heist.

Check out the video:

Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered over 7,600 views along with several comments from netizens. While some pointed out the unusual partners-in-crime, others simply dropped in numerous laughing emojis.

Here’s how people reacted: 

What do you think about these unusual ‘criminals’?

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In