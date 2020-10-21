e-paper
Chimpanzee enjoys veggie burger. Video will make you crave one too

Chimpanzee enjoys veggie burger. Video will make you crave one too

The video has been shared on an Instagram page called ‘chimpbrothers’.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:32 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sugriva taking a nice big bite out of the burger.
Sugriva taking a nice big bite out of the burger. (Instagram/@chimpbrothers)
         

There are few things that can make someone feel happy instantly. A video of an animal enjoying itself is among them. So if you’re looking for one such video to uplift your mood, look no further than this video of a chimpanzee enjoying a veggie burger.

The video has been shared on an Instagram page called ‘chimpbrothers’ which shows the shenanigans of Sugriva, Vali and Angada. This video features Sugriva.

In the clip, Sugriva can be seen taking a nice big bite out of the burger. The clip is short but perfect to be viewed over and over again on a loop. Chances are it’ll make you crave for a nice burger yourself.

Posted on October 11, the video has collected several reactions along with more than 13,000 likes.

“Yum, what toppings does he like on his burgers?” asked an Instagram user. “A little bit of everything,” came the reply. Well, why aren’t we surprised!

“Now I’m craving a veggie burger lol,” posted another. “I know the feeling Sugriva. Nothing as yummy as a good veggie burger!” wrote a third.

“When I feed my kids I open my mouth too even though I’m not the one taking the bite,” commented a fourth. “Aww, so cute,” shared a fifth.

Several others also posted heart eyes and heart emojis to share their reactions to the video.

What do you think about it?

