Coronavirus themed robots deployed in Chennai to sanitise containment zones

Coronavirus themed robots deployed in Chennai to sanitise containment zones

These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chennai
These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.
These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme. (ANI)
         

Coronavirus themed robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai on Wednesday to sanitise the area.

Gowtham, the designer of the robots said, “It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones.”

These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.

A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

12,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu while 84 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease so far.

