Crawling bugler comes face to face with pet cat, incident caught on camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:37 IST

A video shared by Nottinghamshire Police on Facebook has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments. It shows the moment a bugler came face to face with a pet cat.

Titled “Would-be cat burglar caught on camera coming face to face with real life cat”, the caption of the video explains what actually transpired.

Turns out , the would-be bugler was prowling outside a house he was about to rob. The video captures him doing so. It also shows that eventually he reaches the front door of the house where a cat is seen staring at him from inside.

“In a video just released by Nottinghamshire Police the “feline” suspicious moggy can be seen eyeballing would be thief Mark Lawson, 42, as he crawls cat-like on all fours around the Priory Road house in West Bridgford,” Nottinghamshire Police wrote while sharing the clip. They also detailed how the homeowner was aware of the incident and informed the police as soon as they spotted the thief outside their house. The police ended the post by reminding people about the importance of having CCTV cameras.

Take a look at the video and read the entire post here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 20,000 views. It has also gathered tons of reactions from people. A few also took the opportunity to showcase their puntastic side.

“I bet he was very catty about being caught. Expect he played cat and mouse with the police first,” wrote a Facebook user. “Lol my sodding cat would have run off and hid, only alerting us if we were home. Self-protection first,” expressed another. “Some of the best CCTV images I’ve seen though. Pays to have a decent system,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?