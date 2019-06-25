Crocodile strays inside Gujarat temple, devotees worship it. Twitter reacts

In what is seen as a miracle by the people of Palla Village, a crocodile strayed in the premises of Khodiyar Temple during late hours on Sunday. Khodiyar temple worships ‘Khodiya Mata’ or Goddess Khodiyar and crocodile is believed to be her vehicle.

This attracted a large number of devotees to the temple who came to worship the auspicious crocodile. The crocodile strayed in the sanctum sanctorum and sat there until the Forest Department came in to rescue the crocodile.

Devotees allegedly caused a delay in the operation as they didn’t allow forest officials to rescue the crocodile, claiming its presence in the sanctum sanctorum to be ‘auspicious’.

The crocodile was rescued on Monday morning by the Mahisagar Forest Department and was released in a pond situated near the temple.

The news was shared on Twitter.

Gujarat: Forest Department officials yesterday rescued a crocodile that strayed into Khodiyar Mata temple in Mahisagar district; the rescue was allegedly delayed due to the villagers who gathered at the temple to offer prayers to the crocodile. pic.twitter.com/Y5ILxgKTe0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

From hilarious memes to funny digs, Twitter showered various comments on this news. While there were some who showed concerns, a few described the incident as “sweet.” Check out some of the comments:

Well this is just sweet. — HisDarkMaterials (@his_materials) June 24, 2019

@jenwendat omg I love this 😭🤣 how cool (scary but cool) — Melissa Martini (@melissquirtle) June 24, 2019

It’s not a crocodile it’s my mother-in-law reincarnated back to her natural form. — 🌊ᑕᗩᒪIᖴOᖇᑎIᗩ~KIᗪ🏝 (@George90731) June 24, 2019

It's a good thing but untrained people interacting with crocodiles isn't good. Can prove dangerous to both — Vanara (@AgentSaffron) June 24, 2019

“Crocodile is a giant one as it weighs 17 kg and is 6 feet long. We had a hard time rescuing it as a large number of devotees started worshipping the crocodile. Another problem that we faced while rescuing the crocodile was that the sanctum sanctorum was small in comparison to the crocodile. We have now released him in the nearby pond”, said RV Patel, RFO of Mahisagar forest department.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:29 IST