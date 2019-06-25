Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Crow or gorilla? Video leaves Twitter thoroughly confused. What about you?

The video shows the bird perched on its wings and it looks like an ape standing on its forearm. It also makes the bird look legless.

it's viral Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Video,Crow
Shared by @keita_simpson on June 20, the video has already gathered about 112,000 retweets. (Twitter/@keita_simpson)

A video of a crow has been shared across Twitter for over 112,000 times. Wondering what is so special about this particular bird? It’s the bizarre sitting position of the Corvus that has created a stir among netizens.

The video shows the bird perched on its wings and it looks like an ape standing on its forearm. It also makes the bird look legless too. After the footage made its way into Twitter, it instantly went viral. Shared by @keita_simpson on June 20, the video has already gathered about 250,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

It wasn’t long before Twitter started pouring in hilarious comments on the post. While some expressed their surprise in words, there were a few who took help of memes.

Tweeple also started dubbing the bird as a “gorilla crow.” They even came up with funny memes.

Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter profile says she is a PhD in crow death behaviours, came up with an explanation about this bizarre appearance of the crow. She started by tweeting that the bird is a large-billed crow and that is the reason its face is a little out of proportion. In following tweets, she pointed out that the crow cannot be legless or it won’t be able to fly. Further adding, in the video the crow is seen sunning itself which is creating an optical illusion.

“When birds sun they drop their wings and cock their tails. At the right angle that could obscure the legs and tail making it look like they’re missing,” tweeted Swift. Check out the tweet thread where she explained about the crow’s behaviour in detail.

She also takes a step further and shared doodles explaining her theory.

Earlier, a picture caused similar confusion and sparked something of a debate on Twitter. The picture shared back in October, last year, showed what appeared to be a crow. Only problem – it was actually a cat. Twitter user Robert Maguire had found the image on Reddit and captioned it: “This picture of a crow is interesting because... it’s actually a cat.”

What do you think of the “gorilla crow?

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 18:14 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics