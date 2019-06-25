Crow or gorilla? Video leaves Twitter thoroughly confused. What about you?

A video of a crow has been shared across Twitter for over 112,000 times. Wondering what is so special about this particular bird? It’s the bizarre sitting position of the Corvus that has created a stir among netizens.

The video shows the bird perched on its wings and it looks like an ape standing on its forearm. It also makes the bird look legless too. After the footage made its way into Twitter, it instantly went viral. Shared by @keita_simpson on June 20, the video has already gathered about 250,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

It wasn’t long before Twitter started pouring in hilarious comments on the post. While some expressed their surprise in words, there were a few who took help of memes.

Nah he's just showing off his sick gains — Squidman (@squidmanshow) June 23, 2019

I know you just explained it, but I still think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/EdNXDrnTpP — Richard Maldonado (@RichardA_Maldo) June 23, 2019

It’s a crowilla, accept it. — Adam (@ADAMATION) June 23, 2019

Tweeple also started dubbing the bird as a “gorilla crow.” They even came up with funny memes.

I draw the picture. Because your video is so funny. He looks like standing with his four legs.😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PSx206YREO — ✦ ᴅᴀɴɪ ✦ (@Fiorevento) June 22, 2019

Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter profile says she is a PhD in crow death behaviours, came up with an explanation about this bizarre appearance of the crow. She started by tweeting that the bird is a large-billed crow and that is the reason its face is a little out of proportion. In following tweets, she pointed out that the crow cannot be legless or it won’t be able to fly. Further adding, in the video the crow is seen sunning itself which is creating an optical illusion.

“When birds sun they drop their wings and cock their tails. At the right angle that could obscure the legs and tail making it look like they’re missing,” tweeted Swift. Check out the tweet thread where she explained about the crow’s behaviour in detail.

There’s a very strange (uncredited) video of crow making the rounds on reddit. Here’s the deal. First, this is a large-billed crow, which is why the face is looking a little out of proportion. pic.twitter.com/LUYuMimvAp — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Second, this bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

What it’s actually doing is sunning itself. When birds sun they drop their wings and cock their tails. At the right angle that could obscure the legs and tail making it look like they’re missing. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

Usually the mouth is open and the body is closer to the ground, making the behavior more obvious, but perhaps the videographer caught it in a moment of transition. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

In any case sunning like this is a common behavior among birds. Sometimes it’s about warming up but a lot of times you’ll see them do it when it’s hot out. In these cases it’s about feather care. Sun exposure can reduce feather degrading bacteria and mites. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019

She also takes a step further and shared doodles explaining her theory.

Earlier, a picture caused similar confusion and sparked something of a debate on Twitter. The picture shared back in October, last year, showed what appeared to be a crow. Only problem – it was actually a cat. Twitter user Robert Maguire had found the image on Reddit and captioned it: “This picture of a crow is interesting because... it’s actually a cat.”

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

What do you think of the “gorilla crow?



First Published: Jun 25, 2019 18:14 IST