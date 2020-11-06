Dad’s reaction on realising son has discovered his food stash is priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 08:54 IST

Do you have a stash of food that you keep hidden from everyone? Have you ever wondered what it would be like if someone found it? If that thought made your heart beat faster, chances are you’ll relate to this dad who realised that his son has found his hidden place for keeping food. This video makes for a delightful watch and may make you chuckle too.

Shared on Instagram user Liam O’Connor’s profile, the video is absolutely amazing to watch. We won’t reveal too much, take a look yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. From asking the Instagram user to not betray his dad by telling his mom to saying how wholesome the clip is, people shared different comments.

“DON’T tell Mom!! Plis!” wrote an Instagram user. To which, O’Connor replied, “Hahah but what if she can offer me immunity from future transgressions?”

“You can’t betray dad. Keep the stash a secret,” urged another. And, came the reply, “I’ll blackmail him and take a cut.” Now, that’s not a bad idea. Another individual joined the conversation and wrote, “Exactly what I was thinking.”

“This is so sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “The video made me smile,” said another.

What do you think of the clip?