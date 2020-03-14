Hailstorm hits Delhi, people share videos of untimely rain-spells

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:29 IST

Delhi was in for a surprise when unseasonal rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region. And now, Twitter is flooded with videos of hailstorm raining down on the streets of the city. Soon after the shower started, people began sharing the clips on the micro-blogging site, some with the hashtag #DelhiRains.

The videos document the hail hitting the streets with full force. While some gladly welcomed the untimely spells, others were not so happy. Some unleashed their creativity and came up with funny memes and tweets.

“It’s raining cats and dogs in Delhi,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video. In the clip he’s heard saying “huge hail are dropping, they feel almost like stone.”

It’s raining ☔️ cats 🐈 and dogs 🐕.. in Delhi ...wind speed too high.. thunderstorm ... hailstorm...God Holi is over ये क्या हो रहा है ।।। ole ओले ole pic.twitter.com/HsC8MLPRrj — Neelkant Bakshi (@neelkantbakshi) March 14, 2020

“Crazy golf ball sized hail in Delhi, what’s wrong with the rain Gods?” wrote another user of the micro-blogging site.

Crazy golf ball sized hailstorm in #Delhi. 😱 What’s up with rain gods? pic.twitter.com/j7BiztSpW7 — Sanya Dhillon (@DhillonSanya) March 14, 2020

“Hailstorm in Delhi. Never seen anything like this,” captioned another. The video shows the user’s balcony covered with white coloured hail.

Hailstorm in Delhi.. never seen anything like this pic.twitter.com/GXeQxm6kVA — Jyothi Vadassery (@Jyothil46256516) March 14, 2020

In yet another video, hail is seen dropping relentlessly on an empty street of the city.

Here’s a Twitter user who came up with a hilarious meme. And another with a funny caption:

#DelhiRains



Hailstorm in the month of March in Delhi



Me to God : pic.twitter.com/UGsoqakruc — Ravi Rawat (@RaviRawat737) March 14, 2020

Day 1 - Social isolation



Hailstorm in Delhi!



*Dances to ole ole ole in the rain*



Fun fact - ole hurt. pic.twitter.com/W7Y7U2cdDM — Vanya (@vanyagupta417) March 14, 2020

Some people simply collected the white-cold balls and shared the pictures on Twitter. They have shared the images from different parts of Delhi.

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm in Delhi! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/YLJPREE4xC — Sp Ngente (@Chelsea_Ngente) March 14, 2020

Delhi experiencing Hailstorm in the month of march.



Never thought would experience it. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/kG26Y1CWma — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 14, 2020

#Breaking: Parts of Delhi witnessed hailstorm today, with hails the size of marbles falling from the sky, forcing people to run for shelter.



Images from West Delhi. pic.twitter.com/iwqcNwRacA — Mohit Sharma (@iMohit_Sharma) March 14, 2020

How are you enjoying the weather?