Home / It's Viral / Hailstorm hits Delhi, people share videos of untimely rain-spells

Hailstorm hits Delhi, people share videos of untimely rain-spells

Delhi rains videos document the hail hitting the streets with full force

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 14, 2020 15:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a street filled with hail.
Image shows a street filled with hail. (Twitter/@abhinav97274813)
         

Delhi was in for a surprise when unseasonal rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region. And now, Twitter is flooded with videos of hailstorm raining down on the streets of the city. Soon after the shower started, people began sharing the clips on the micro-blogging site, some with the hashtag #DelhiRains.

The videos document the hail hitting the streets with full force. While some gladly welcomed the untimely spells, others were not so happy. Some unleashed their creativity and came up with funny memes and tweets.

“It’s raining cats and dogs in Delhi,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video. In the clip he’s heard saying “huge hail are dropping, they feel almost like stone.”

“Crazy golf ball sized hail in Delhi, what’s wrong with the rain Gods?” wrote another user of the micro-blogging site.

“Hailstorm in Delhi. Never seen anything like this,” captioned another. The video shows the user’s balcony covered with white coloured hail.

In yet another video, hail is seen dropping relentlessly on an empty street of the city.

Here’s a Twitter user who came up with a hilarious meme. And another with a funny caption:

Some people simply collected the white-cold balls and shared the pictures on Twitter. They have shared the images from different parts of Delhi.

How are you enjoying the weather?

