Home / It's Viral / Delhi Cop sings ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari to celebrate corona heroes. Watch

Delhi Cop sings ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari to celebrate corona heroes. Watch

This Delhi cop’s acoustic performance of ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari in celebration of corona heroes is unmissable.

it-s-viral Updated: May 04, 2020 19:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Viewers are graced not just by Rajat Rathor’s amazing voice but also his impeccable guitar skills as he performs an acoustic version of the track.
Viewers are graced not just by Rajat Rathor's amazing voice but also his impeccable guitar skills as he performs an acoustic version of the track. (Facebook/@Rajat Rathor)
         

In recent times, news about corona heroes has been a silver lining to the dark Covid-19 cloud. People all-around are trying to motivate and cheer on those fighting on the frontlines against the novel coronavirus. On May 3, Indian Air Force helicopters dropped flower petals on hospitals across different locations in the country. Earlier, Delhi Police performed sirened parikrama on bikes to thank AIIMS’ medical workers for their hard work. Now we have another Delhi Police officer who is doing his bit to thank our beloved corona heroes in a melodious manner.

This little over a minute-long video was posted on Rajat Rathor’s Facebook account on April 26. It shows Rathor singing ‘Teri Mitti’ from the 2019 film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar. Viewers are graced not just by Rathor’s amazing voice but also his impeccable guitar skills as he performs an acoustic version of the track to honour corona heroes. He does all this while donning his police uniform.

The recording is sweetly captioned, “A tribute from my side for all the heroes who are fighting with this pandemic. Doctors and force members salute to all of you. This song is one of my fave songs”. Rathor also used multiple hashtags, including #DelhiPolice. The Facebook post currently has nearly 700 shares and over 125 comments. You can watch the full video here:

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this heartwarming musical performance. One person said, “Very very nice”. While another wrote, “Superb”. The comment section was also filled with appreciative emojis.

What are your thoughts on this touching gesture by a Delhi policeman who is going above and beyond to serve others during the Covid-19 crises?

