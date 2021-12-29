e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Derpy doggo does funny faces when it gets ignored, netizens can’t stop laughing

Derpy doggo does funny faces when it gets ignored, netizens can’t stop laughing

“That is one derpy beagle,” wrote a Reddit user.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:09 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog. (representational image)
The image shows a dog. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

Goofy doggos can make one smile and giggle pretty hard. Case in point is this adorable pooch who is spreading joy to many on the Internet. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the post features a beagle who has an adorable reaction to people ignoring it. The post may leave you with a big smile on your face.

“If you’re not paying attention to him, he stands on the coffee table and makes funny faces,” reads the caption. The image shows a beagle looking at the camera with its tongue sticking out rather funnily.

Take a look at the post and be prepared to laugh out loud:

If you’re not paying attention to him, he stands on the coffee table and makes funny faces. from r/aww

Shared on December 27, the post has garnered over 53,300 upvotes and tons of comments from netizens. While many couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable goofball, some wrote about similar experiences they’d had with beagles. Many approved the fact that being derpy is indeed a common trait in beagles.

“Well if that isn’t the cutest thing I have seen all day,” said a Reddit user. “That is one derpy beagle,” wrote another. “Haha that’s awesome! I love beagles! Ours would do the same thing if she wasn’t feeling “attended to”, stand on stuff and glare at people,” commented a third.

“That’s the stupidest face I’ve ever seen. I love it,” declared one individual. “Mine does the same! That’s some top-notch beag trait,” informed another.

What do you think of this derpy beagle?

