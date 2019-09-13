Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion in Pune. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:38 IST

In an example of humanity, people of Pune gave way to an ambulance during the massive Ganesh idol immersion procession on Thursday.

Thousands of devotees, soaked in religious fervour, were taking the Ganesh idol for immersion when the emergency vehicle got stuck in the crowd at Laxmi Road, Pune. Seeing the ambulance, people moved aside creating a corridor to allow the ambulance to pass through.

The incident was caught on camera, winning applause on social media.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Devotees give way to ambulance during Ganesh idol immersion procession on Lakshmi Road in Pune. #GaneshVisarjan (12.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/GqxtN1QmzP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

According to the recently announced new traffic rules, one has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for not giving way to the ambulance and other emergency vehicles.

Earlier this year, during Puri Rath Yatra devotees, showed a similar gesture by creating a way for the medical van.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:42 IST