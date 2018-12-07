‘Diamond studded’ plane wows Internet. Here’s the story behind viral photo

A picture of a bedazzled plane has left many on the Internet both impressed and confused. The picture circulating on social media shows a diamond-studded Emirates aircraft on a runway and it seems like the plane is preparing for a journey. What’s more, the picture was shared on the official Emirates Airline Twitter handle and caught even more attention of netizens. The embellished plane, however, is just a picture and not a reality.

“Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel,” says the tweet posted by the airlines confirming that the plane is simply a picture.

Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS — Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 4, 2018

The picture was earlier shared by artist Sara Shakeel on Instagram. Her page, with over 4.8 lakh followers, is flooded with pictures of regular things made to look spectacular with the use of some glitter and shine.

Shakeel posted the image of the plane on December 4 and it has since amassed over 54,000 ‘likes’. It even landed her an upgrade on her flight from Pakistan to Milan, reports Khaleej Times.

A post shared by Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

Guess, Emirates liked her work so much, they couldn’t help but tweet the picture. Since Tuesday, the tweet has collected over 12,000 ‘likes’ and more than 4,000 retweets.

People can’t seem to keep calm and have shared their reactions about the plane.

“Is this real?” asks one Twitter user. “Can this actually be flown or is this a scale model or a computer generated image,” wonders another.

“Are you playing with physics and aerodynamics ?” reads a comment. “Pointless and gaudy, should focus on refurbishing the seats and providing comfortable seats,” reads another.

Many others showered praise.

“So pretty,” says a Twitter user. “Beautiful. ..awesome,” says another.

What do you think about the picture?

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:03 IST