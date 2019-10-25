Diwali ki safai memes are flooding Internet, and they’re absolutely relatable

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:42 IST

Diwali is the time for lights, celebrations, family gatherings and obviously ‘safai’! The festival of lights comes hand in hand with cleaning of the house to invite Goddess Lakshmi into a spick and span abode. And with this mission to make one’s house spotless, comes a wide array of memes. The hilarious complaints and frustrations from ‘Diwali ki safai’ have sparked a laughing riot on social media. Even celebrities like Richa Chada joined in too and shared hilarious posts.

The memes covered all kinds of situations like mothers fussing over the kids to do the cleaning, fathers giving a deaf ear, and kids from hostels coming home only to start the cleaning mission.

When you have to save the world but your mom said that #Diwali 🕯 ki safai Kon karega ..

You :- pic.twitter.com/CldxXZYGRb — हरे Krishna 🇮🇳♥️🔥 (@harehk21) October 23, 2019

After completing #Diwali ki

safai .

..

..

Me to Mom pic.twitter.com/LqsPTsz1IQ — Swag drugs (@Shipra93387126) October 24, 2019

#DiwaliKiSafai wala weekend! 🧹😷

I wish I could be half as efficient as her. 😆🦸🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WtKpqAYBPW — MeGha (@MelodiousBirdie) October 19, 2019

Me during diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/Sd147P7jPs — Muskan💫 (@_tomWBC) October 16, 2019

This year Diwali will be celebrated on 27th October. What do you think about these relatable memes?

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:40 IST