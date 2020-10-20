Doctors and Covid-19 patients show their garba moves this festive season. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 11:02 IST

This Navratri, Mumbai’s Goregaon witnessed a unique garba. Neither the women were in traditional chania choli, not men in dhoti kurta.

Some, of course, were in PPE kits amid the dangers of the novel coronavirus looming large. They were the healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon who performed garba with patients to boost their morale on Monday.

In a video shared on social media, they were seen performing the dance moves in a big circle inside the COVID ward.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco #COVID19 Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/14AkyeBzpX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Another hear-warming video that went viral showed a PPE-clad doctor in Assam grooving to the steps of a Bollywood song to cheer up the COVID-19 patients yesterday.

Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam, displayed some great dancing skills to the Bollywood number ghungroo from the film War, which even left its hero Hrithik Roshan awestruck.

The video of the PPE-clad doctor making out-of-the-world moves was shared by his colleague Dr Syde Faizan Ahmad on Twitter. Hrithik shared the video, praising the doctor for his “terrific spirit”.