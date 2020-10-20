e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doctors and Covid-19 patients show their garba moves this festive season. Watch

Doctors and Covid-19 patients show their garba moves this festive season. Watch

In a video shared on social media, they were seen performing the dance moves in a big circle inside the COVID ward.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 11:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon performed garba with patients to boost their morale on Monday.
The healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon performed garba with patients to boost their morale on Monday. (Screengrab)
         

This Navratri, Mumbai’s Goregaon witnessed a unique garba. Neither the women were in traditional chania choli, not men in dhoti kurta.

Some, of course, were in PPE kits amid the dangers of the novel coronavirus looming large. They were the healthcare professionals of the Nesco COVID-19 centre in Goregaon who performed garba with patients to boost their morale on Monday.

In a video shared on social media, they were seen performing the dance moves in a big circle inside the COVID ward.

Another hear-warming video that went viral showed a PPE-clad doctor in Assam grooving to the steps of a Bollywood song to cheer up the COVID-19 patients yesterday.

Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar Medical College in Assam, displayed some great dancing skills to the Bollywood number ghungroo from the film War, which even left its hero Hrithik Roshan awestruck.

The video of the PPE-clad doctor making out-of-the-world moves was shared by his colleague Dr Syde Faizan Ahmad on Twitter. Hrithik shared the video, praising the doctor for his “terrific spirit”.

tags
top news
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
India records 46,790 new Covid-19 cases, 587 deaths; tally close to 7.6 million
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
Mumbai court acquits 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, says prosecution had no evidence
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
In Pak Army approach to terror in Kashmir, building synergy is new buzzword
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
In Pak terror plan to revive 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Delhi’s AQI remains in ‘poor’ category today as well
Punjab CM tables Bills to counter Centre’s farm laws
Punjab CM tables Bills to counter Centre’s farm laws
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
What Facebook India head says about charges of bias?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In