Doctors dance to boost morale of colleagues in Kerala. Watch

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:11 IST

A group of 24 women doctors of SK Hospital here performed dance on a devotional song at their homes outside duty hours giving message of unity while also praying to God amid the COVID-19 battle.

Doctors and health practitioners are in the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.The dance video was shot to boost the morale of fellow doctors and health professionals fighting in the frontline against COVID-19. They performed the dance on the cover version of the devotional song ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaran’. The video was choreographed by Dr Sharanya Krishnan, an anesthetist of SK Hospital. “The idea was a spontaneous one. My colleague Dr Kukku Govindan came up with the idea. She consulted me asking whether I can do the choreography. As I have learned dance professionally, I volunteered, “said Dr Sharanya.

The video of the synchronised dance was also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI:

#WATCH 24 women doctors of SK Hospital in Kerala's Trivandrum perform at their homes, outside duty hours,on cover version of devotional song 'Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaran',giving message of unity&praying to God to lead medical fraternity's way amid #COVID19.(Source: SK Hospital) pic.twitter.com/m1n5PII0ZC — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

Sharanya said they never expected it to be such a hit. “We started to receive the same video in WhatsApp group and social media that’s when we realized that it has won such an acceptance,” she added.A few doctors among them were seen lighting a lamp at their homes, following a tradition before starting any auspicious events or rituals.

