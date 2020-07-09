e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dog in Colombia turns into essential worker, helps people by making deliveries

Dog in Colombia turns into essential worker, helps people by making deliveries

Eros the dog helps to maintain social distancing.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Associated Press | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
MEDELLIN, Colombia
Eros carries a basket with bread as he leaves the El Porvenir mini-market to make a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia.
Eros carries a basket with bread as he leaves the El Porvenir mini-market to make a delivery on his own in Medellin, Colombia. (AP)
         

Eight-year-old Eros trots through the streets of this hilly city several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market. The chocolate Labrador retriever is paid with treats and massages of his furry head.

“He helps us to maintain social distancing” says Eros’ owner Maria Natividad Botero. “And people love it when we send the dog.”

Eros wasn’t always a star. He was accepted into the family begrudgingly by Botero after repeated requests by her son to adopt a dog.

But Botero and the rest of the family quickly fell in love with the pup. And when they opened a mini market four years ago in the hilltop neighborhood of Tulipanes, he started to accompany Botero and her kids to make deliveries.

Eros doesn’t know how to read addresses. But he remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats. And with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.

Eros, the eight-year-old chocolate Labrador remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats, and with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.
Eros, the eight-year-old chocolate Labrador remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats, and with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own. ( AP )

“He knows the names of five or six of our customers” Botero said. “So I send the merchandise with a receipt in the basket, and my customers pay me through a bank transfer.”

As COVID-19 cases in Colombia have climbed to more than 3,000 new infections each day, city governments are imposing social distancing measures, and limiting the number of days per week that people can go shopping.

That’s turned delivery workers into an increasingly important part of the economy.

Eros eats carrots gifted to him by a man he recognizes as "El Papito," a tip for bringing a basket of food.
Eros eats carrots gifted to him by a man he recognizes as "El Papito," a tip for bringing a basket of food. ( AP )

Eros might not know that he’s become an essential worker. But he is happy to help his owners and collect his daily pay.

“He’s quite a glutton” Botero said. “He won’t leave your house until you give him a treat.”

tags
top news
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
Nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases added in 24 hours, India’s tally soars past 7.67 lakh-mark
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
2 more aides of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
Is Covid-19 airborne? Indian experts react to latest finding, say there is no need to panic
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
‘Investigate acts of genocide in China’: Uyghurs urge UN in new report
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In