Dorian topples huge crane in Canada, scary video goes viral

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:50 IST

Now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, Dorian slammed into Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday. The storm created a chaotic situation in the area - knocking down trees and cutting power. Amidst this, a terrifying video of a large construction crane collapsing made its way online and eventually, went viral.

The clip shows a huge crane collapsing under the strong winds of Dorian onto a high-rise building that was under construction.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this incident, reports Reuters.

#HurricaneDorian makes landfall in the east of #Canada of a crane fell on a building under construction in the city of Halifax. pic.twitter.com/Q8D2cxoGMn — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) September 7, 2019

The video created quite a stir among people and several people started sharing it across different social media platforms. Collectively, the clip has amassed millions of views and the numbers are still increasing.

There were different sorts of comments on the video. While some people wondered why nobody removed the huge equipment beforehand, there were some who were simply scared.

That crane in Halifax is not looking great. #HurricaneDorian https://t.co/Fdm5KH7YAf — JuanitaNZ (@Signsoflife27) September 7, 2019

Like paper — SheelaghR❤ (@sallypad) September 7, 2019

Am I the only one wondering why this crane wasn’t taken down in preparation for a Cat 2 hurricane that’s already wreaked havoc elsewhere? — Jennifer Hillmer (@JenHillmer) September 7, 2019

No, it is just hugging the building. Protecting it from the Hurricane. — Acenan (@Acenan_) September 7, 2019

Shout out to the crane directly above my house that didn't fall over. #Halifax #HurricaneDorian — Literal Dog Person (@LiteralDogPersn) September 8, 2019

Earlier this week, Hurricane Dorian ripped into the Bahamas with Category 5 winds, reports Reuters. The Hurricane left flood and destruction at its wake.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 12:41 IST