e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

Dorian topples huge crane in Canada, scary video goes viral

Earlier a Hurricane, Dorian is now classified as a post-tropical cyclone. On Saturday it slammed into Canada’s Atlantic coast.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The crane collapsed onto an under construction building.
The crane collapsed onto an under construction building.(Twitter/@FinlayM)
         

Now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, Dorian slammed into Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday. The storm created a chaotic situation in the area - knocking down trees and cutting power. Amidst this, a terrifying video of a large construction crane collapsing made its way online and eventually, went viral.

The clip shows a huge crane collapsing under the strong winds of Dorian onto a high-rise building that was under construction.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this incident, reports Reuters.

The video created quite a stir among people and several people started sharing it across different social media platforms. Collectively, the clip has amassed millions of views and the numbers are still increasing.

There were different sorts of comments on the video. While some people wondered why nobody removed the huge equipment beforehand, there were some who were simply scared. 

Earlier this week, Hurricane Dorian ripped into the Bahamas with Category 5 winds, reports Reuters. The Hurricane left flood and destruction at its wake.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 12:41 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss