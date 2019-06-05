Duchess Camilla Parker wins the Internet with her wink at Trump event

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, is the Internet’s latest hero. All it took her to bowl over netizens was a wink. On June 3, she and her husband Prince Charles welcomed the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for tea at their residence - Clarence House - in London. During a photo session, Duchess Camilla snuck a look at the camera and gave a quick wink.

This gesture from the Duchess quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. While some tried to find out the reason behind the wink, others came up with hilarious comments. A Twitter user even jokingly commented, “Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” Here are some of the funniest comments flooding Twitter.

Who knows why the Duchess of Cornwall needed to give a #wink, but it looked a bit fun and a little mischievous.

Then again, #Camilla was just off for talks between her husband and Donald Trump!!

😉 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 4, 2019

It's basically the equivalent of being nice to your teacher and under your breath whispering "twat".



*goes to find Camilla appreciation society* pic.twitter.com/H429gUumDD — Amira (@MxAmiraEls) June 4, 2019

Who knew Duchess Camilla had it in her 🤗 — CPG (@cpg1t3) June 4, 2019

Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far pic.twitter.com/F7kJ6dTJ8K — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 3, 2019

That’s some of the finest shade I’ve had the privilege to see. pic.twitter.com/EL4Ia48H29 — Beardy Academic 👨🏻‍🎓🔬👨🏻‍⚕️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@neil_howie_uk) June 3, 2019

Camilla's *wink wink* is the British version of Nancy Pelosi's sarcasm clap. https://t.co/abK2TBss69 — Jordie Welles (@Jordiew) June 3, 2019

What do you think?

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:31 IST