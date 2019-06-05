Today in New Delhi, India
Duchess Camilla Parker wins the Internet with her wink at Trump event

This gesture from the Duchess quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. While some tried to find out the reason behind the wink, others came up with hilarious comments.

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 17:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Video,Twitter,President Donald Trump
During a photo session, Duchess Camilla snuck a look at the camera and gave a quick wink. (Twitter/@Jordiew)

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, is the Internet’s latest hero. All it took her to bowl over netizens was a wink. On June 3, she and her husband Prince Charles welcomed the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for tea at their residence - Clarence House - in London. During a photo session, Duchess Camilla snuck a look at the camera and gave a quick wink.

This gesture from the Duchess quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. While some tried to find out the reason behind the wink, others came up with hilarious comments. A Twitter user even jokingly commented, “Royal Protection Officer: “Camilla, if you are in trouble then wink, we will come and rescue you.” Here are some of the funniest comments flooding Twitter.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:31 IST

