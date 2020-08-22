‘Dude with sign’ gets desi twist: Mumbai man’s hilarious messages on placards are something you can’t miss

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:07 IST

It was not that long ago when an Instagram user, with the handle name ‘Dude with sign’, piqued the attention of netizens with his funny and relatable placards about annoying day-to-day problems. Inspired by that idea, a mass media student from Mumbai, Nilraj Kadam has started his own hilarious page with a desi twist.

“I came across an Insta handle named “dudewithsign”, and he inspired me to do this by adding some Indian touch to which people from our country can relate to,” Kadam told Hindustan Times. And then he came up with his profile named Signboard Wala.

His posts quite hilariously and aptly portray everyday problems. Chances are, while scrolling through his posts, you’ll stop to think about how relatable they are while chuckling, at the same time.

“Before starting this handle, I had made my mind that I’ll do 60% funny or meme content and 40% content by which society can get educated or that can spread some positivity and information. And in future, I would like to run this handle on these same criteria,” Kadam explained further.

He also added, “I am not alone in this, my friend Vaidehi Salvi helps me generate content. We both brainstorm and discuss to come up with signboards.”

Here are some humour-laced posts shared on Signboard Wala’s profile which are a hit on social media users.

This picture speaks a thousand words and gives a message that everyone should follow

This should be a law for all the ‘kanjoos’ brothers or sisters out there:

Just give a “Haha” reaction!

We would like that. Maybe a plate of momos too?

And nobody can deny this fact:

With over 5,000 followers on his profile, his posts often make people laugh out loud. In fact, one of Kadam’s posts was also acknowledged by the original creator of this concept, ‘Dude with sign’.

One of Kadam’s posts was also acknowledged by the original creator of this concept, ‘Dude with sign’. ( Instagram/@signboard_wala )

“In the beginning, I got very weird reactions from everyone, but after some of the posts went viral, people became aware about this concept,” Kadam said while talking about people’s reactions.

“They may not recognize me when I stand in public places with signboards but they are very much familiar with the concept,” he added.

What do you think of the Signboard Wala’s posts? Do you relate to any?