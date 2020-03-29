e-paper
‘Every single contribution matters’: PM Modi praises man for his contribution to relief fund

“There’s nothing big or little,” PM Modi wrote while replying to a post by the Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 29, 2020 19:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The image shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS file photo)
         

There’s a saying that “whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it.” And, a recent tweet by Prime Minister Narenda Modi reinforces the notion that even the smallest effort, especially in the time of crisis, matters.

“There’s nothing big or little,” PM Modi wrote while replying to a post by a Twitter user who had shared a screenshot of his contribution of Rs 501 to PM-CARES. PM Modi announced the creation of the fund and invited people from all sections of society to donate.

Praising the man’s contribution, the PM further wrote that his donation shows India’s “collective resolve to defeat COVID-19.”

Since being shared the post has collected over 42,000 likes. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 5,600 retweets.

Anyone can go to the website pmindia.gov.in to donate to PM-CARES. From cards to net banking, a person or organization can choose any mode of payment.

