Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Fact Check: Is this man a 47-year-old JNU student? Here's the truth

Fact Check: Is this man a 47-year-old JNU student? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is false.

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is not of a JNU student.
The image is not of a JNU student. (Tweet)
         

An Image of an elderly person with a claim that he a 47-year-old JNU student is being shared across various social media platforms for the past few months. The claim, however, is false.

“Studying in JNU is continues life long process….!!! 32 years. He is 47 years old Moinuddin from Kerala, living in Delhi as NJU student since 1989….!!! He claims he is jobless and still studying at JNU. He takes admission every year paying Rs 10/- hostel fees per month,” reads a post shared with the same image by a Twitter user.

“JNU ke students,” with this caption a Facebook user shared the same picture on January 16. In the picture some text is also visible. “Delhi police stopped this man from entering JNU, saying ‘There is a riot going on inside the campus. Parents and guardians cannot visit.’ The man replied: ‘But I’m a JNU student.’

The same image with the same claim was also shared by another Facebook user on January 15.

A quick search revealed several links which show different images of the same person. Turns out, the person in question is one of India’s most prominent Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah.

So, the claim that he is a 47-year-old JNU student is false.

