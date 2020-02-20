Fed up dog makes barking dog ‘shut up’, TikTok clip goes viral. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 12:45 IST

Dogs acting like humans is something the Internet can’t get enough of. This TikTok clip featuring a funny episode between two dogs has quickly gone viral.

Posted on TikTok, the video has also made its way to Twitter. The seven-second-long clip shows two dogs inside a car. The white dog on the left, whines continuously at something outside the window. Few moments later, the other dog Casey snaps at it that almost sounds like ‘shut up’. Casey’s fed up bark is something many can relate to.

Check out the hilarious video:

Some TikTok users showed the video to their dogs and the confused look of the pets are hilarious.

Check out some videos:

Posted on February 17, the clip has garnered over 2.5 million views on TikTok and more than 12 million views on Twitter. While the funny rant between the two dogs reminded some netizens of the annoying people around them, others commented they had never seen a dog shutting up another dog instead of joining it.

"I will rip your face off!!" 🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yaP28P1cHR — kabe gapler 🔧 (@739California) February 18, 2020

How the crying dog be looking at the other dog on the car ride home. pic.twitter.com/HV2WOR6UVq — ♍🌙 (@TamaraAisha2) February 18, 2020

What do you think of this hilarious video?