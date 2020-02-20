e-paper
Fed up dog makes barking dog ‘shut up’, TikTok clip goes viral. Watch

The white dog on the left, whines continuously at something outside the window. Few moments later, the other dog Casey snaps at it that almost sounds like ‘shut up’.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered over 2.5 million views on TikTok.
The clip has garnered over 2.5 million views on TikTok.
         

Dogs acting like humans is something the Internet can’t get enough of. This TikTok clip featuring a funny episode between two dogs has quickly gone viral.

Posted on TikTok, the video has also made its way to Twitter. The seven-second-long clip shows two dogs inside a car. The white dog on the left, whines continuously at something outside the window. Few moments later, the other dog Casey snaps at it that almost sounds like ‘shut up’. Casey’s fed up bark is something many can relate to.

Check out the hilarious video:

@eeedeee44

Casey said shut the f*** up #fyp

♬ original sound - eeedeee44

Some TikTok users showed the video to their dogs and the confused look of the pets are hilarious.

Check out some videos:

@fastestfour

when your mom starts yelling at your sibling #familyday #afterthefunction #fyp #dog #duet with eeedeee44 (reposted cause I’m an idiot)

♬ original sound - eeedeee44

@kaylabrule

I don’t think she liked that 😂#duet with eeedeee44 #dog #animalsoftiktok #allstarmoment #fyp

♬ original sound - eeedeee44

@joemamma13344

Omg so cute

♬ original sound - eeedeee44

Posted on February 17, the clip has garnered over 2.5 million views on TikTok and more than 12 million views on Twitter. While the funny rant between the two dogs reminded some netizens of the annoying people around them, others commented they had never seen a dog shutting up another dog instead of joining it.

 

What do you think of this hilarious video?

