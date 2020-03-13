e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Fence jumper’ cow keeps on evading police, wanted for ‘Mooving violations’

‘Fence jumper’ cow keeps on evading police, wanted for ‘Mooving violations’

Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 13, 2020 19:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Pembroke Pines
The image shows a wanted cow poster put up by police.
The image shows a wanted cow poster put up by police. (Twitter/@PPinesPD)
         

A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.

The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.”

Followed by this:

“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”

Here’s what they tweeted:

Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers and wranglers have been unable to catch the animal and have backed off when it gets too close to heavily traveled roads. “It jumps fences,” she said. “It goes into pools.”

Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.” These are direct quotes.

