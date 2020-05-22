Forester rescues cobra stuck on rooftop with bare hands. Video is scary yet fascinating

it-s-viral

If you don’t do well with videos of snakes, this clip is definitely not for you. However, if you can make your fear take a backseat for a few minutes, then you can witness this peaceful snake rescue video which can leave you amazed.

Shared by IFS officer Shailendra Singh, the video shows a forester rescuing a snake stuck on a roof using his bare hands and just a stick. In the video, the man carefully removes the clay tiles, one after another, until he reaches the snake. He then gently teases the snake to prompt it out of its hiding place and eventually, uses the stick to pull out the reptile. Finally, he grabs it by the tail and puts it inside a bag.

What’s interesting to notice is that the forester does all this very smoothly while maintaining a calm demenour.

“A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!” Singh wrote and shared the video. He also mentioned that he received the clip on WhatsApp.

It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2 — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020

