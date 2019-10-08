e-paper
Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Giant python, five-foot-long cobra spotted in Agra, rescued

Both the snakes were kept in observation and were later released safely back into the wild.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Agra
It took Wildlife SOS 30 minutes to remove the snake from the shoe factory.
It took Wildlife SOS 30 minutes to remove the snake from the shoe factory. (Twitter/Wildlife SOS )
         

Wildlife SOS on Monday rescued a five-foot-long cobra from the premises of Lamba Footwear Industry and a 12-foot-long Indian rock python from Akbara Jila village in Agra.

Both the snakes were kept in observation and were later released safely back into the wild.

“As chaos descended, the snake quickly slithered into the drain under the gate. The manager of the shoe factory called Wildlife SOS’s emergency helpline and a rescuer rushed to carry out the rescue operation. After careful extraction from the narrow drain, the snake was transferred into a snake bag. The whole operation took 30 minutes,” an official said.

Another call was received from Akbara Jila where a huge Indian rock python was found in a grove. The village borders a heavily forested area, and rescuers presume the python ventured into the village from there.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:15 IST

