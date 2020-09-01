e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Gurudwara Bangla Sahib opens low-cost dispensary, serves 1 lakh on first day

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib opens low-cost dispensary, serves 1 lakh on first day

The dispensary is functional between 10 am to 8 pm but the Gurudwara authorities are planning to extend the timing.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Gyani Ranjeet Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib speaking about the initiative.
Gyani Ranjeet Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib speaking about the initiative.(ANI)
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the members of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib have opened a ‘no profit no loss’ dispensary in the premises of the gurudwara.

After providing langar (free food) for a long time now, the Gurudwara authority has started ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ offering low-cost medicines.

Gyani Ranjeet Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib told ANI, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our sevaks had reached out to the needy with food. Eventually, we realised that people not only need food but medicines as well.”

Singh said, “Following this, Head of the Gurudwara Sikh Management Committee, Manjit Singh Sirsa decided to open ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ in the premises. In this dispensary, we are offering medicines at no profit no loss.”

“These medicines are available at cheaper prices from common medical stores,” Singh added.

Singh said the dispensary offered its services to almost 1 lakh people on its first day.

The dispensary is functional between 10 am to 8 pm but the Gurudwara authorities are planning to extend the timing, he added. (ANI)

