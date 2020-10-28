e-paper
Harsh Goenka's 8 tips for strong mental health a hit among tweeple

Harsh Goenka’s 8 tips for strong mental health a hit among tweeple

The tweet details eight things that one should include in their routine.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka’s tweet has grabbed the attention of netizens.
Harsh Goenka’s tweet has grabbed the attention of netizens.(HT Photos)
         

People exercise, perform yoga and try a lot of other things to maintain a healthy body. But there are many who have little idea about taking care of one’s mental health. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a list of tasks one should follow to ensure a positive and happy mind throughout the day and beyond. The tweet, detailing eight easy steps, has grabbed netizens’ attention and may interest you too.

The tweet details eight things that one should include in their routine. From doing one tough thing every day to giving up one bad habit each month, the list includes several things one can try.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shared on October 28, the post has garnered over 1,500 likes and many positive comments from netizens. Other than thanking Goenka for his tweet, people showed their appreciation for the post with thumbs up and clapping hands emojis. Some even added a few more points to the list.

What do you think of this positive post?

