Home / It's Viral / Heartwarming video documents rescue of kitty named Donald. It may leave you misty-eyed

Heartwarming video documents rescue of kitty named Donald. It may leave you misty-eyed

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:17 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a white-and-grey furred feline and its hooman.
The image shows a white-and-grey furred feline and its hooman.(Reddit/@trappedinmemphis)
         

Get a hold of your tissue boxes because here is a cat clip that may leave you teary-eyed. Re-shared on Reddit on November 21, the video documents the rescue of a kitty, who was subsequently named Donald by the hooman’s who adopted it. Their story is so ‘pawsome’ that it will possibly leave you ‘feline’ very good.

Posted on the subreddit ‘cats’, this recording is almost one minute long. The clip has been shared alongside a single red heart emoji.

The video is a compilation of clips. The recording opens to a shot of a man sitting in a McDonald’s parking lot in front of a white-and-grey furred feline. The text on the screen explains that he had been talking to the cat for the past 30 minutes. The kitty initially seems hesitant but after a while even offers the individual a high-five.

“This is day two of rescue Donald,” says the man as they return to the parking lot to bond further with the cat another day.

Check out how the rest of the story unfolds:

❤️ from r/cats

Since being shared, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has over 11,300 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Thank you for this. You are angels”.

Another individual wrote, “Awww he’s just a baby! Thanks for sharing”. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

