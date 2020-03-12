How airlines are assuring flyers amid coronavirus panic

it-s-viral

Due to coronavirus outbreak, several travellers around the world are dwelling on the decision of whether to cancel their upcoming trips or not - pushing the aviation industry towards a big slump. The panic of the infection has already taken a bite out of the industry with demand of air travel decreasing with passing days.

To reassure the flyers, the airlines have now taken to social media to share varied posts – ranging from announcements on revised fares to spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. In normal circumstances, most airlines charge an amount for rescheduled trips. However, amid the crisis many have waived off the change fees. Also, some have posted the videos showing how they clean their aircraft to maintain proper hygiene.

IndiGo took to Twitter to share that people who have existing bookings between March 12 and March 31 can reschedule their trip one time without paying any excess fee.

#6ETravelUpdate: To know more about your flight or change bookings, please visit our website https://t.co/7UGOtouYYS, for cancelled flights, visit Plan B link https://t.co/utMoqvFLDs and to check flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. pic.twitter.com/QIQalmQKMA — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 9, 2020

Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, also shared a tweet about one free change in tickets with travel date till April 30. They have also extended the service for new bookings done till March 31.

#FlyAI : In view of Corona Virus situation & travel advisory issued , One Free Change permitted for pax to postpone any international or domestic bookings on AI Network on all existing bookings with travel date till 30thApril '20, & on new bookings till 31stMarch '20. (1/2) . — Air India (@airindiain) March 9, 2020

Tickets must be re-issued on or before 31st May, 2020. In case of re-routing, applicable difference of fare will be charged. Passengers are requested to contact our customer care number for further assistance. (2/2) . — Air India (@airindiain) March 9, 2020

Addressing its customers who are having “seconds thoughts about travelling,” SpiceJet tweeted that have “got everyone covered” and announced that it will not charge any change fee. It’s applicable for people travelling between March 12 to March 31 and on new bookings done between those dates.

Just like the other airlines, GoAir too announced a fee waiver on rescheduled flights. They also shared a release detailing the steps taken by the airlines to contain panic and stop the spread of the virus.

No rescheduling fee = No worries! 😅

Fly Smart with GoAir and pay zero charges when it comes to rescheduling your flights!

Fares starting ₹955*

Book now - https://t.co/Fu4JzYwApQ pic.twitter.com/FboTZo8F9j — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) March 12, 2020

Cathay Pacific, the airline from Hong Kong, China, shared a video showing the thorough clean-up of an aircraft where a case of coronavirus was confirmed. They wrote that the professionals performed a 5-hour-long clean-up to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

Along with cleaning measures taken in between each flight, upon a confirmed case of #COVID19 on our aircraft, professionals implement a 5-hour deep clean. Out of an abundance of caution for our customers and crew, every area is disinfected thoroughly. Watch how. pic.twitter.com/ddZc2AYhTV — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) March 12, 2020

Virgin Australia, the largest airline of the country it’s named after, also shared a post assuring travellers that they won’t charge any fee to reschedule pre-booked tickets. Further adding, the same is applicable for re-booking for same destination.

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of Turkey, dropped two tweets regarding coronavirus for its travellers. In one tweet they shared how they disinfect their aircraft following the procedures approved by “international authorities.” In another post, they shared a public service announcement video to create awareness on COVID-19. It’s a comprehensive clip detailing the symptoms and precautions about the pandemic.

✈

We make sure to disinfect our aircraft using procedures approved by international authorities and proven to be effective. Your safety is always our primary concern.#TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/w0aDeAbJfG — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) March 7, 2020

✈

Protect both yourself and loved ones using correct and comprehensive information regarding the coronavirus.#TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/VNfKS1NtKQ — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) March 11, 2020

With different countries implementing travel bans, several airlines worldwide have also announced deep cuts.

