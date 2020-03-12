e-paper
How airlines are assuring flyers amid coronavirus panic

To reassure the flyers, the airlines have now taken to social media to share varied posts.

Mar 12, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows aircraft of different airlines (representational image).
         
Due to coronavirus outbreak, several travellers around the world are dwelling on the decision of whether to cancel their upcoming trips or not - pushing the aviation industry towards a big slump. The panic of the infection has already taken a bite out of the industry with demand of air travel decreasing with passing days.

To reassure the flyers, the airlines have now taken to social media to share varied posts – ranging from announcements on revised fares to spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus. In normal circumstances, most airlines charge an amount for rescheduled trips. However, amid the crisis many have waived off the change fees. Also, some have posted the videos showing how they clean their aircraft to maintain proper hygiene.

IndiGo took to Twitter to share that people who have existing bookings between March 12 and March 31 can reschedule their trip one time without paying any excess fee.

Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, also shared a tweet about one free change in tickets with travel date till April 30. They have also extended the service for new bookings done till March 31.

Addressing its customers who are having “seconds thoughts about travelling,” SpiceJet tweeted that have “got everyone covered” and announced that it will not charge any change fee. It’s applicable for people travelling between March 12 to March 31 and on new bookings done between those dates.

Just like the other airlines, GoAir too announced a fee waiver on rescheduled flights. They also shared a release detailing the steps taken by the airlines to contain panic and stop the spread of the virus.

Cathay Pacific, the airline from Hong Kong, China, shared a video showing the thorough clean-up of an aircraft where a case of coronavirus was confirmed. They wrote that the professionals performed a 5-hour-long clean-up to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew.

Virgin Australia, the largest airline of the country it’s named after, also shared a post assuring travellers that they won’t charge any fee to reschedule pre-booked tickets. Further adding, the same is applicable for re-booking for same destination.

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier airline of Turkey, dropped two tweets regarding coronavirus for its travellers. In one tweet they shared how they disinfect their aircraft following the procedures approved by “international authorities.” In another post, they shared a public service announcement video to create awareness on COVID-19. It’s a comprehensive clip detailing the symptoms and precautions about the pandemic.

With different countries implementing travel bans, several airlines worldwide have also announced deep cuts.

