How this Mumbai woman started life afresh after divorce is winning love on Facebook

A woman’s story about starting life afresh after her divorce has touched a chord with thousands on Facebook. In the post, shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page, the woman talks about building herself a new life in a new house and shares her plans for the future. Her story has moved thousands of people on Facebook since it was shared some 20 hours ago.

The post begins with the woman talking about how she got married at the age of 23 and what led to her divorce. “We had a good 20 years together, but things started to change and we grew apart--that happens sometimes,” she says. “Both my kids were abroad, so I started my life anew,” she adds.

Despite several difficulties she was eager to figure things out for herself. She took up a job and even managed to fulfil her dream of buying a house. “I had a fire within me to live, I didn’t know how to put it out -- I didn’t want to try,” she says.

Read her entire post below to know how she rebuilt her life and what her plans are for the future. If you’re looking for a second chance or a do over, this post will offer some inspiration.

Since being shared, the post has received over 19,000 reactions, more than 1,700 shares and hundreds of comments.

“Married at 23, divorced at 47 completely on her own and she built all of this herself?! One hell of a story!” says one Facebook user. “I simply salute your spirits and josh... May you be an inspiration to so many who are actually afraid to explore the world,” says another. “You are an ‘amazing’ woman!” says a third.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:27 IST