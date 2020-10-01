e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Husky’s overdramatic tantrum after another dog steals its toy is hilarious. Watch

Husky’s overdramatic tantrum after another dog steals its toy is hilarious. Watch

The dog has no interest in sharing the pineapple toy.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Both dogs want the same pineapple toy.
Both dogs want the same pineapple toy. (Reddit/muayadelshafei)
         

If there was an award for dramatic dogs, then this husky would have a high chance of bagging it. Why, you ask? It’s because of the canine’s overdramatic reaction after another dog steals its toy. And the video capturing these antics of the husky is now making people laugh out loud.

“Husky throws a hilariously overdramatic tantrum after another dog steals her favorite toy,” the video was shared on Reddit with this caption. It shows the husky protesting rather loudly as another dog holds its pineapple toy between its jaws. What makes the video even more hilarious is how the husky refuses to go get the toy after its parent rescues it from the other dog and keeps it on the window sill.

Here’s the funny video. And, we must warn you that it may make you laugh uncontrollably:

Husky Throws A Hilariously Overdramatic Tantrum After Another Dog Steals Her Favorite Toy from r/funny

Shared a few hours ago, the video has amassed tons of reactions from people.

“That poor guitar just lying on the ground,” joked a Redditor. “In the 2nd act, (pineapple on window sill) that’s what the Husky was upset about,” commented another. “Siberian husky is the best dog breed in the world. Change my mind,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

