Hyderabad man adopts grey wolf at Nehru Zoological Park

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:53 IST

V Raghava Teja, a Hyderabad resident, on Friday adopted a grey wolf for one year at Nehru Zoological Park.

He paid Rs 40,000 as adoption charges for the grey wolf.

According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf and presented a cheque of Rs 40,000 towards the adoption charges to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

V.Raghava Teja, a resident of Hyderabad adopted one grey wolf for a period of one year at Nehru Zoological Park. He handed over a cheque of Rs 40,000 to N Kshitija, Curator of the park for adoption of the wolf: Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. #Telangana (6.11) pic.twitter.com/RBLeEUwUS6 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The family appreciated the maintenance, hygiene and good health of the animals.

Kshitija thanked the family for the gesture.

