e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hyderabad man adopts grey wolf at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad man adopts grey wolf at Nehru Zoological Park

V Raghava Teja paid Rs 40,000 as adoption charges for the grey wolf.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf.
According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf.(ANI)
         

V Raghava Teja, a Hyderabad resident, on Friday adopted a grey wolf for one year at Nehru Zoological Park.

He paid Rs 40,000 as adoption charges for the grey wolf.

According to an official release, V Raghava Teja along with family members visited the zoological park and offered to adopt a wolf and presented a cheque of Rs 40,000 towards the adoption charges to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

The family appreciated the maintenance, hygiene and good health of the animals.

Kshitija thanked the family for the gesture.

Also Read | 4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo

tags
top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In