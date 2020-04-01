e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / IIT Bombay launches fact-checking platform that helps verify fake COVID-19 news

IIT Bombay launches fact-checking platform that helps verify fake COVID-19 news

One can verify news articles, text messages on social media, pictures as well as videos using the platform which is available via WhatsApp, mobile app and a web-interface.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:46 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One can verify news articles, text messages on social media, pictures as well as videos using the platform. (representational image)
One can verify news articles, text messages on social media, pictures as well as videos using the platform. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         
Highlights
  • A team of scientists of IIT Bombay have launched a fact-checking platform
  • One can verify news articles, text messages on social media, pictures as well as videos using the platform
  • The platform is available via WhatsApp, mobile app and a web-interface

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many fake news and rumours are doing the rounds. To dispel these rumours, a team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have launched a fact-checking platform that helps you verify news or claims.

One can verify news articles, text messages on social media, pictures as well as videos using the platform which is available via WhatsApp, mobile app and a web-interface.

The ‘KauwaKaate’ fact-checking platform, as it is called, was developed by students and faculty of the department of computer science engineering. The website is available at http://kkfactcheck.in/ or the KauwaKaate Fact Checker application can be downloaded onto an android phone. It works for textual, image and video queries.

One can simply send a query to 8369749660 on WhatsApp asking if a viral or forwarded message is true. Alternatively, users can submit queries for checking the veracity of news, pictures, articles or texts on either the mobile application or the website.

The query is extracted onto a dashboard, which users can access using a log in.

“First we see if the item has been fact-checked previously by checking them against a predefined set of India-focused fact checking sites such as check4spam.com, boomlive.com, Alt News, and other leading news sites. We crawl these sites regularly and perform search on our server on the crawled data. For images, we look for exact matches, and if that fails we do a partial image match,” said Kameswari Chebrolu, associate professor, IIT Bombay. “If an article/image does not match either of the above cases, we have a few automated checks that we carry out,” she added.

The platform is a part of a three-year project funded by the government of India. The team plans to scale up operations and do more on automated checking. “For example, we wish to check against a set of sites known to be biased on a particular topic (say politics), and tell the user that their search article appears on such a site, and they should dig deeper and not necessarily accept it as is. We do not believe that the software should remain open-sourced so that other people can pick it up and work on it,” said Chebrolu.

The platform currently also provides additional features in the form of combining similar articles submitted by different users under the same task (task merging), identifying language, possible category of these articles, gathering existing evidence on the Internet via automated means and presenting the same in an organised fashion.

tags
top news
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news