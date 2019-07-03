India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma meet 87-year-old fan going viral

Team India has qualified into the semis of the ICC World Cup 2019 after their exciting win against Bangladesh. India won the match by 28 runs and supporters are flooding social media with reactions and congratulatory posts. However, even as netizens gush over Rohit Sharma’s century and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul, it’s one fan people can’t stop talking about. 87-year-old Charulata Patel has emerged as an Internet sensation after pictures and videos of her enthusiastically cheering Team India went viral.

Patel not only won the Internet’s collective hearts, she also won Team India’s hearts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli met up with this special fan and Twitter’s here’s for it.

How amazing is this?!



India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan 🙌 #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bz7Sjgo7jh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Virat Kohli even posted a special message for his special fan. “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I’ve ever seen,” he said on Instagram.

“My wish is for India… India will win,” Patel told ANI, adding that all her blessings are with Team India.

#WATCH 87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: India will win the world cup. I pray to Lord Ganesha that India wins. I bless the team always. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lo3BtN7NtD — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Even Mohammad Kaif tweeted about the moment:

Love this gesture.

And love the connect players are able to make with fans.

She is a special fan transcending barriers of age with her passion 🙏🏼 #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/EcdNYXt1J4 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra even has a special gift for this super fan.

Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals...give her a free ticket! https://t.co/Smp0MrqCIA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Here’s what Twitter has to say about her:

CUTEST OLD LADY WITH ROHIT AND KOHLI 😭💙

- SHE'S HUGGING ROHIT.

- KOHLI IS SMILING HARD WITH HER.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/67RCQDPYiw — ä (@amishasoni29) July 2, 2019

Today fan of the Match 👌👌❤️❤️ what a wonderful gesture by @imVkohli #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/RKPk5rkXol — Jasvinder Singh (@MR_Si_nGh) July 2, 2019

Hope we can love our country just like u do.

JaiHind🇮🇳#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/qwmXs9UQ7M — Satyaki K.C. (@satyaki44) July 2, 2019

What do you have to say about this lovely fan?

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 01:19 IST