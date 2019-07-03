Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma meet 87-year-old fan going viral

87-year-old Charulata Patel has emerged as an Internet sensation after pictures and videos of her enthusiastically cheering Team India went viral.

it's viral Updated: Jul 03, 2019 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli meeting super fan Charulata Patel.(Twitter/ @cricketworldcup)

Team India has qualified into the semis of the ICC World Cup 2019 after their exciting win against Bangladesh. India won the match by 28 runs and supporters are flooding social media with reactions and congratulatory posts. However, even as netizens gush over Rohit Sharma’s century and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul, it’s one fan people can’t stop talking about. 87-year-old Charulata Patel has emerged as an Internet sensation after pictures and videos of her enthusiastically cheering Team India went viral.

Patel not only won the Internet’s collective hearts, she also won Team India’s hearts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli met up with this special fan and Twitter’s here’s for it.

Virat Kohli even posted a special message for his special fan. “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love and support and especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate and dedicated fans I’ve ever seen,” he said on Instagram.

“My wish is for India… India will win,” Patel told ANI, adding that all her blessings are with Team India.

Even Mohammad Kaif tweeted about the moment:

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra even has a special gift for this super fan.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about her:

What do you have to say about this lovely fan?

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 01:19 IST

