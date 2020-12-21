e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery

Injured leopard rescued in Uttarakhand, to be released after recovery

The leopard is said to be released in the forest after recovery.

Dec 21, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Champawat, Uttarakhand
The image shows the injured leopard.
The image shows the injured leopard.(ANI)
         

A leopard with a leg injury was rescued in the Tanakpur area in Uttarakhand’s Champawat.

Babu Lal SDO Khatim Forest range said, “The leopard has an injury in its leg. It is undergoing treatment at a rescue centre and will be released in forest area after recovery.”

In October this year, a leopard was captured in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand by Forest Department officials.

The wild animal was sent to Almora Zoo.

