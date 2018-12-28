 Instagram briefly switched to horizontal feed and people just didn’t like it
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Instagram briefly switched to horizontal feed and people just didn’t like it

Instagram users went into full-blown meltdown-mode on Twitter sharing their reactions

it's viral Updated: Dec 28, 2018 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Instagram,Instagram horizontal feed,Twitter reactions
“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today,” Instagram tweeted earlier today. 

Several Instagram users were left in shock after the photo sharing app suddenly changed its interface. Instagram temporarily switched to horizontal scrolling and users just didn’t seem happy. Instagram apologised to users on social media, calling the whole thing a “bug” but users went into full-blown meltdown-mode on Twitter sharing their reactions. And even though the feed was back to normal even before many could even see the update, #instagramupdate trended on Twitter.

“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today,” Instagram tweeted earlier today.

In case you’re wondering what the horizontal scroll was like, take a look:

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also replied to several tweets explaining the glitch. “That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!” he tweeted.

When asked if the design could become permanent, he confirmed that it was just a test.

Meanwhile users took to Twitter to share their horror and disappointment over the new feed.

What do you think of the horizontal scroll?

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:58 IST

tags

more from it s viral