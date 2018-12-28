Instagram briefly switched to horizontal feed and people just didn’t like it

Several Instagram users were left in shock after the photo sharing app suddenly changed its interface. Instagram temporarily switched to horizontal scrolling and users just didn’t seem happy. Instagram apologised to users on social media, calling the whole thing a “bug” but users went into full-blown meltdown-mode on Twitter sharing their reactions. And even though the feed was back to normal even before many could even see the update, #instagramupdate trended on Twitter.

“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today,” Instagram tweeted earlier today.

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

In case you’re wondering what the horizontal scroll was like, take a look:

For those who missed it, this is what the Instagram update looked like before it was reversed pic.twitter.com/hnR3PCjDBh — Travis (@travislylesnews) December 27, 2018

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, also replied to several tweets explaining the glitch. “That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!” he tweeted.

When asked if the design could become permanent, he confirmed that it was just a test.

Just a test. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile users took to Twitter to share their horror and disappointment over the new feed.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:58 IST