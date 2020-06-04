Is it a pup, a chicken, or a chicken-pup? Watch and be the judge

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:55 IST

Once upon a time there was tiny pup who barked and a video of the dog’s antics made netiznes go “aww” and “haha”. Why? It’s because the little pauper barked imitating the crowing of a chicken. Chances are that after watching the video you will be fondly laughing at the adorable doggo too.

Though old, the video resurfaced after being recently shared on a TikTok profile named ‘Daddy of Dogs’. The video shows a tiny white dog sitting in front of a pot. Moments later, a chicken crow in the background and without wasting any time, the dog does this:

This is, however, not the first time that an animal imitated the sound of some other species. Last year, a video went crazy viral because it captured a cat meowing in a very unusual way. Recorded by Sarah Thornton at Palm Valley Animal Center, the video is of the Kitten named Melvin. It shows the furry feline meowing and surprisingly it sounds more like a duck quacking.