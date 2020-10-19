e-paper
Is this cat moonwalking? Watch the video to find out

“Moonwalking, cat style,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 01:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat.
The image shows a cat.(Reddit/@wwaarrddy)
         

If you’re someone who thinks that cats are generally smart pets, then get ready to see a kitty who will strengthen your belief even further. This feline is giving the term ‘clever cat’ a whole new meaning by entering its house through a window, in reverse. If that statement has left you bamboozled, then wait until you see the actual video.

Posted on Reddit on October 17, this recording is 20 seconds long. “Reverse Catculation,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts by showing a cat sitting on a windowsill. It notices its pet parent standing by the window on the other end, indoors. The kitty walks forward and waits for the pet parent to open the latch. Then the cat does something incredible. Watch the video to see this incredible ‘catculation’ for yourself:

Reverse Catculation from r/Catculations

Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit ‘catculation’, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The recording has amassed nearly 4,500 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here are some appreciative words that Redditors left under the post. One person said, “Wow, I’m impressed. The cat knew it had to move to the right of the window frame to get in”.

Another individual wrote, “That cat reverses better than I do”. “Moonwalking, cat style,” read one comment under the post.

Another Reddit user proclaimed, “Parallel parking should be a breeze for her”. Somebody else declared, “This made me laugh out loud. So good”. Did the post make you giggle too?

What are your thoughts on this feline’s ‘catculation’?

