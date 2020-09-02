ItsViral: Jalandhar girl who fought mobile snatchers says, I didn’t feel scared because I know Taekwondo

it-s-viral

Her courage captured in a viral video gives goosebumps. Her valour is right to be applauded, as she didn’t let fear takeover when two men on bike tried to snatch her mobile in broad daylight! Meet 15-year-old Kusum Kumari, from Punjab’s Jalandhar, who bravely took on the bike borne mobile snatchers, and fought fearlessly with them at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar near the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road on Sunday.

Recalling the incident, Kumari says, “Main tuition se aa rahi thi ghar (I was coming back home from tuition). Two bikers came from behind, and parked their bike in front of me. Mere haath se phone kheech ke bhaag rahe the (They tried to snatch the mobile from my hand). I ran behind them, unko roka aur himmat nahi haari (I didn’t give up) and one uncle came out at the right moment to help grab the snatcher. I didn’t feel scared because I know Taekwondo, and have been learning it for three months now.”

Kumari, managed to grab the snatcher on bike by his T-shirt, and even dragged him off his bike! The camera footage showing this has gone viral on social media, with people praising her for putting a brave front. And Kumari’s name is also being suggested for national and state level bravery awards.

More power to such girls !

Girl ,15 from Punjab takes on mobile snatcher 🙂pic.twitter.com/IhEvKC04iz — Pawan Kumar IRS (@PK_IRS) September 1, 2020

In the process, Kumari was also hurt as the snatchers attacked her on her wrist with a sharp-edged weapon. “I didn’t realise it then, it was only later that I got aware of the bruises... Kabhi darna nahin chahiye, main yeh maanti hoon. Aise viral hongi pata nahin tha (I feel one should never feel scared in such a scenario. I’ll become viral like this, I didn’t expect),” she says, speaking to us from the hospital.

“My father works as labourer, and mummy works as a house help. Mummy was worried for me when she got to know about what happened, but later she was okay. And my father said, Brave hai tu.”

As soon as a CCTV footage of the incident was shared on social mdeia, messages like ‘You go girl’ and ‘Brave girl’ began pouring in. Ask the young lass what she aims to become when she grows up, and pat comes the reply “Police officer”. “My father works as labourer, and mummy works as a house help. Mummy was worried for me when she got to know about what happened, but later she was okay. And my father said, ‘Brave hai tu’ and said he’s proud of me... I didn’t know that I could inspire so many people with just one incident. I want to thank everyone for supporting me.”

To encourage Kumari’s act of valour, DC Ghanshyam Thori has announced a cash award of ₹51,000, and reportedly the administration is also planning to unveil a mascot in the name of Kusum under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, in Jalandhar, to inspire other girls.

