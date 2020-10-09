Kerala girl’s enthralling rendition of song from Himachal Pradesh impresses many, including CM Jairam Thakur

it-s-viral

Some people have are gifted with a melodious voice. And this video of a girl, hailing from Kerala, shared by Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur aptly proves shows that.

The chief minister shared the video both on Facebook and Twitter. Written in Hindi, the caption when translated explains that the girl is named Devika and hails from Kerala. He adds that she is singing a famous song of Himachal Pradesh called Chamba Kitni Ki Dur. Thakur then congratulated the kid for singing in such a melodious and heart-touching voice. He also invited Devika to the mountain state to get to know the culture better. CM Thakur ended his post by wishing Devika a bright future ahead.

केरल की बेटी देविका ने अपनी सुरीली आवाज में प्रसिद्ध हिमाचली गीत "चम्बा कितनी की दूर.." गाकर हिमाचल की शान बढ़ाई है, इसके लिए बेटी आपको बहुत बधाई।



बेटी देविका आप हिमाचल अवश्य आएं व यहां की संस्कृति को करीब से जाने।



देवभूमि हिमाचल की ओर से आपके उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/x4prWcThaF — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 9, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 25,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. On Facebook, it has also gathered nearly 4,200 reactions.

People on both the platforms shared similar reactions to the post. Most couldn’t stop commenting on Devika’s beautiful voice.

“Absolutely enchanting!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a melodious song, sweet voice, quite touching. One should listen with closed eyes. Be blessed, bete. Really nice,” shared another. “Wow! What a voice very sweet song beta,” said a third.

