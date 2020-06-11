Lion cub’s legs broken so it couldn’t escape tourists. He learns to walk again post-surgery

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST

In an incident of animal abuse in Russia, legs of a lion cub were broken so it wouldn’t be able to run away from tourists taking pictures with him. The news of this heinous crime has shocked many, including Russian President Vladimir Putin who according to reports personally ordered a criminal probe into the matter.

The cub named Simba was just a few weeks old when it was separated from his mother, reports Daily Mail. Then he was tortured, beaten, and dumped by those who abducted him.

“He was practically not fed, and for some reason frost water was constantly poured over him,” Yulia Ageeva, who led the rescue mission to save Simba, told Metro.

Once Simba was rescued, he was flown to specialist vet Karen Dallakyan, who performed surgery on the animal. Now the cub has learnt to walk again, though he would suffer some deformities.

“Evil photographers break bones like this so that wild predators cannot escape and behave calmly for pictures [with tourists],” Karen Dallakyan told Metro. He informed the president about the brutal incident that led to a criminal investigation.

Dallakyan has also shared various images and videos of Simba on his Instagram profile. In one video the animal is seen learning to walk again after the surgery, while in another he’s playing with his new friend – a stuffed toy.

Then there is this especially sweet clip where Dallakyan is seen playing with Simba:

This image shows the entire vet staff posing with the lion cub after a successful surgery:

Dallakyan said that the brave cub is gradually recovering and it’s nothing short of a miracle that he’s able to walk again, reports Metro.