e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’. Watch

Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’. Watch

The mother-daughter duo has been featured on the Humans of Bombay page.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:47 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother.
“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
         

The Humans of Bombay page brings us some incredible and inspiring stories. One of their latest stories is also wonderful and bound to bring a smile on everyone’s face. It features a mother-daughter duo who loves dancing. In fact, the post not only details their love for dancing, it also comes with a video of the little girl showcasing her talent.

“When it comes to dancing, Ishanvi is so competitive,” says her mother in a post shared on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page. She goes ahead and gives an example of her daughter’s competitive spirit.

“Just the other day, we were dancing and when my husband clapped for us, she asked, ‘Papa, I’m better than mumma right?’” she adds.

“It takes her one beat of ‘Ek do Teen’ or ‘Ghagra’ to transform into a miniature Madhuri Dixit... and show me who’s boss!” she says further.

The post is complete with two pictures and a video. While the pictures show the adorable mother-daughter duo, the video shows Ishanvi dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani track Ghagra. Take a look at the talented little girl:

Shared some 19 hours ago, the post has collected over 90,000 likes and lots of comments.

“She is amazing,” posts an individual. “Waaaaah what a cutie… beautiful dancer, what expressions,” writes another. “Like mother like daughter,” shares a third. “Amazing expressions and confidence. Keep going girl. You are on the path to be a great dancer,” writes a fourth.

The mother-daughter duo often shares their dance videos on their own Instagram page. What do you think about them?

tags
top news
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In