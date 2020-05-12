e-paper
Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Lockdown 4.0, people took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
With announcement of Lockdown 4 people started sharing hilarious tweets.
With announcement of Lockdown 4 people started sharing hilarious tweets. (Twitter/@iKaurRimi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the Covid-19 situation in the country, announced Lockdown 4. He added that this lockdown will be entirely different from the previous three and will have new rules which will be announced before May 18.

Since the mention of the lockdown extension, people have taken to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the announcement. And, some are doing so through memes and hilarious tweets. We’ve selected some of the best tweets you can share with your friends and have a good laugh.

During his speech, the prime minister used the word Atam-Nirbhar (self-reliant) several times and tweeple couldn’t help but share funny tweets on the same. Here’s one such post:

How is the entire nation feeling right now? This Twitter user gives a clue:

What is the different between lockdown 3.0 and lockdown 4.0? Here’s a filmy edition:

What new rules will lockdown 4.0 bring? This Twitter user tries to guess:

When you had placed a bet that lockdown will be extended and you win:

Earlier today, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce his address 8 pm. Since then, anticipation about the lockdown extension was high. In fact, the hashtag #Lockdown4 started trending on Twitter since morning. The hashtag is trending once again has more and more reactions pour in.

Do any of these tweets describe your reaction?

