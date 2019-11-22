Man brushes teeth while standing on platform, then does this. ‘Disgusting’, says Twitter

it-s-viral

At times, during our daily commute, we come across co-passengers who test our tolerance. Be it speaking loudly or forgetting common courtesy, there are a variety of weird things which people do while travelling in public transport. There are, however, a very few things which can beat what this man did – he brushed his teeth while standing on the platform.

A Twitter user, Melissa Thermidor, took to the micro-blogging site and called out this man for his ‘disgusting behaviour’. The man brushing his teeth is not the only repulsive part. Turns out, he also repeatedly spitted out on the platform.

“Disgusting behaviour at Euston station this morning,” she wrote. “Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform,” she added. Along with the caption, she also shared two images:

Disgusting behaviour at #Euston station this morning.



Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform. pic.twitter.com/9rrqDc32Oz — Melissa Therms 👩🏽‍💻 (@MelissaTherms) November 20, 2019

Since being shared on November 20, the post has amassed almost 1,300 likes and close to 700 comments. People had a lot to say about the behaviour of the man and most of them agreed with Thermidor

While most were disgusted, others wondered why no one confronted him. Also, replying to the tweet, another commuter shared a video of the man brushing his teeth. A few shared their own experiences too.

Some also wondered if it’s a performance act done to see the reactions of people.

Is... is that for real?? — Robin Holley (@robholley) November 20, 2019

I once sat next to a man on the tube who was cutting his finger nails. I thought that was disgusting, but this takes it to a whole new level! 🤢🤢🤢 — Antony Tiernan (@AntonyTiernan) November 21, 2019

I'm disgusted — Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) November 21, 2019

He been brushing his pegs for quite sometime too! pic.twitter.com/xzzkYuGLEc — Danny Edwards (@Danny_Edwards1) November 20, 2019

Just curious, This is Performance Art RIGHT? — Macstanley (@SMacstanley) November 21, 2019

Melissa Thermidor later told Yahoo news that this kind of behaviour gives rise to health and safety concerns.

“No one called him out but people kind of shifted away from him when they realised what he was doing. I was shocked,” she added.

