Man brushes teeth while standing on platform, then does this. ‘Disgusting’, says Twitter

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and called out this man for his ‘disgusting behaviour’.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:16 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People showered lots of comments on the picture.
People showered lots of comments on the picture. (Twitter/@MelissaTherms)
         

At times, during our daily commute, we come across co-passengers who test our tolerance. Be it speaking loudly or forgetting common courtesy, there are a variety of weird things which people do while travelling in public transport. There are, however, a very few things which can beat what this man did – he brushed his teeth while standing on the platform.

A Twitter user, Melissa Thermidor, took to the micro-blogging site and called out this man for his ‘disgusting behaviour’. The man brushing his teeth is not the only repulsive part. Turns out, he also repeatedly spitted out on the platform.

“Disgusting behaviour at Euston station this morning,” she wrote. “Packed platform and this man starts brushing his teeth and spits repeatedly on the platform,” she added. Along with the caption, she also shared two images:

Since being shared on November 20, the post has amassed almost 1,300 likes and close to 700 comments. People had a lot to say about the behaviour of the man and most of them agreed with Thermidor

While most were disgusted, others wondered why no one confronted him. Also, replying to the tweet, another commuter shared a video of the man brushing his teeth. A few shared their own experiences too.

Some also wondered if it’s a performance act done to see the reactions of people.

Melissa Thermidor later told Yahoo news that this kind of behaviour gives rise to health and safety concerns.

“No one called him out but people kind of shifted away from him when they realised what he was doing. I was shocked,” she added.

Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
Pink ball Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
