Man climbs down a well in Tamil Nadu to save drowning peacock. Watch

In the video, a man rappels down the well with the help of a makeshift harness to rescue the peacock.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:28 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man hanging from the makeshift harness which clutching the rescued peacock.
In an act of kindness, a man risked his life to save a peacock stuck inside a well. He climbed down a farm well to save the drowning bird. The incident took place back in October in Thuraiyur town in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. A video of the rescue mission was captured and now it has made its way online.

In the video, a man rappels down the well with the help of a makeshift harness while others stay up to help him to descend smoothly. In some time, the man reaches the water, he momentarily freezes before getting down. Eventually, he regains his composer and continues his mission. Finally, he reached the drowning peacock, gets hold of it, and signals his associates to pull him back up.

The video further shows the man releasing the bird after coming out of the well.

Back in November, a similar surfaced online. It shows a group of rescuers climbing down 40-foot-deep tank to rescue a stray dog. The stray was stuck in the tank for 7 days before being rescued by an NGO.

What do you think of this act of kindness?

Also Read | Teen saves 2-year-old toddler falling from building, video goes viral

top news
Devendra Fadnavis appointed leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly
GST collection in November hits Rs 1 lakh crore; third highest ever
Cong’s Nana Patole elected Maharashtra speaker after BJP withdraws candidate
55-yr-old woman raped, killed in Delhi amid protests over Hyderabad case
Lokpal paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to New Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
Porsche car detained by Ahmedabad police, owner fined with Rs. 9.8 lakh
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

