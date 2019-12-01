Man climbs down a well in Tamil Nadu to save drowning peacock. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:28 IST

In an act of kindness, a man risked his life to save a peacock stuck inside a well. He climbed down a farm well to save the drowning bird. The incident took place back in October in Thuraiyur town in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. A video of the rescue mission was captured and now it has made its way online.

In the video, a man rappels down the well with the help of a makeshift harness while others stay up to help him to descend smoothly. In some time, the man reaches the water, he momentarily freezes before getting down. Eventually, he regains his composer and continues his mission. Finally, he reached the drowning peacock, gets hold of it, and signals his associates to pull him back up.

The video further shows the man releasing the bird after coming out of the well.

Back in November, a similar surfaced online. It shows a group of rescuers climbing down 40-foot-deep tank to rescue a stray dog. The stray was stuck in the tank for 7 days before being rescued by an NGO.

