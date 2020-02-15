Man proposes to partner on Valentine’s Day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:51 IST

In a gesture which is equal parts sweet and romantic, a man was seen proposing to his partner on Valentine’s Day. What made the whole scene even more romantic is the place where he selected to express his love - while travelling by the new East West Kolkata Metro.

The tale came to limelight when an image of the duo was shared by Official Twitter Account of Metro Railway, Kolkata. “A gentleman proposing to his partner with a red rose inside the new E-W Metro [Kolkata Metro Line 2 or East-West Corridor],” the authorities wrote. Then added, the trains on this route had the debut runs on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

In the image, the man is seen kneeling down in front of the woman who is occupying a seat of a nearly empty coach of a spank new metro.

A gentleman proposing to his partner with a red rose inside the new E-W Metro in its debut run on Valentine's day today. pic.twitter.com/GR6DsVXIqR — METRO RAIL KOLKATA (@metrorailwaykol) February 14, 2020

Not just Twitter, Kolkata Metro shared the image on Facebook too. People had a lot to say about this beautiful image. While some congratulated the couple, others wished best luck to the Metro authorities.

“No beginning can be better than this... best wishes to both E-W Metro & and the cute couple,” wrote a Facebook user. “Loving Kindness wins hearts,” wrote another.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the 4.8 km first phase of the EW Metro corridor that connected the tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the soccer venue Salt Lake stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)