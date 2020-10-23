e-paper
Man puts on disguise to see if his dog would recognise him. Watch what happens next

“I dressed as an old man to see if my huskies recognised me!!” says the caption shared with the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man walking past the husky.
The image shows the man walking past the husky.
         

A dog and its pet parent share a very special relationship. There are tons of videos on the Internet that perfectly capture that loving bond. It is also often said that your pet pupper can always recognise you no matter what. Probably, to put that to test, this person decided to put on a disguise. The reason? To see if his dog recognises him in his absolutely different look.

The video starts with a caption on the screen that reads, “I dressed as an old man to see if my huskies recognised me!!” The video also shows the man dressed in an elderly person’s mask. A few seconds later, the clip shows a woman walking a husky. As the man passes by the dog, the husky pauses for a moment and does a double take. Then he does this:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has received more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“This is the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “The cutest double look ever,” commented another and we do agree. “He recognized your scent but is confused as to why you are looking like that,” shared a third offering an explanation.

“Him not recognising you would be like not noticing his own heartbeat! Dogs are magic. Love the bond you have!” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

