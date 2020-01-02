Man rescues stranded cat, random act of kindness wins Internet. Watch

it-s-viral

A video involving an elderly man and a cat is the latest clip winning the hearts of people online. The man is now praised by netizens and there’s a chance that it’ll warm up your heart too.

“This made my day,” with this simple caption and four love emojis, the video was shared on a Facebook page.

In the video, an elderly man tries to rescue a cat stranded on a ledge. The man holds a chair up for the feline to jump on, so he can rescue it. Visibly scared and hesitant, the cat takes some time before jumping onto the chair. Almost instantly after the cat lands on the chair, the man brings it down. Eventually, the four-legged creature runs away.

Here’s the 16-second-long video:

Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has collected tons of reactions and comments. It has gathered close to 8.1 lakh views. Additionally, it has also garnered about 19,000 shared and over 9,000 reactions.

People had a lot to say about this heartening rescue video. From praising the man to sharing their own experience, about 500 people commented on the video.

“Such a good hearted man,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’ve done this minimum 100 times! When our cats climb on a tree and can’t find any way to come down! We do this only! Animals are so cute and innocent,” wrote another.

“A lovely little random act of kindness, bless his heart,” commented a third. “This is humanity,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

