Man’s ‘daily routine’ inspires people. ‘Responsible and loving father’, says Internet

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 11:38 IST

A father’s “daily routine” has tugged at the heartstrings of people and left many inspired. It’s the story of Mia Khan, a resident of Sharana in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, and his dedication to ensure proper education for his daughters.

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan – a NGO working in the country – took to Facebook to share Khan’s story along with some images. Now, however, many across various social media platforms are sharing this heartening tale.

“A father who considers educating his daughters a duty,” reads the post’s opening line. “Mia Khan travels 12 kilometers on a motorbike daily to get his daughters to school and then waits some hours for the school’s dismissal bell to take his daughters back to home. This has now become a routine for him,” it further reveals.

Mia Khan travels daily to ensure that his daughters are getting proper education. ( Facebook/Swedish Committee for Afghanistan )

In the post, the NGO further shared a blog link that informs that Khan has three daughters and he wants them to get proper education – just like his sons.

“I am illiterate, and I live on daily wage, but my daughters’ education is very valuable to me because there is no female doctor in our area. It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons,” said Khan, cited Swedish Committee for Afghanistan’s blog.

“I am so happy that I study, I am in grade six this year. My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again,” said Rozi, one of his daughters, cited the blog.

Girls studying in a school in Afghanistan. ( Facebook/Swedish Committee for Afghanistan )

People, across different social media platforms, couldn’t stop praising the efforts of this father. While some called him a hero, others wrote that he is a loving father. Many also praised his sense of responsibility and his understanding about the importance of education.

“Happy to see a father accepts his responsibilities and value the importance of education in his daughters life!” wrote a Facebook user. “We need such as this great father today! His work and attitude is valuable,” commented another.

“A good father, a responsible and loving father, proud of him and special salute to such a father. This news really brings tears in my eyes,” wrote a third. “You are real Hero,” commented a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

More power to such fathers! Super heroes!! So proud of him! Wishing him and his daughter all the happiness in coming years! — Arunima Sengupta❤️ (@arunima_2084) 4 December 2019

Salute! — sandeepgoel (@sandeep49438928) 4 December 2019

He is my HERO. — Akash Siddiq اکش صدیقی (@akash_siddiq) 4 December 2019

Inspirational... — prashant (@pk_mnnit) 4 December 2019

There are insecurities and cultural limitations about education of female in the province, reports Swedish Committee for Afghanistan in the blog. In that scenario, this incident comes as a sign of positive change.